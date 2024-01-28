A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2,596.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $626.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

