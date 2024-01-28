A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AOS opened at $80.92 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $82.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after purchasing an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.