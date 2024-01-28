AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

