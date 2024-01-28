AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.