abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Up 1.3%

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.72). 1,231,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,157,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

