Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Update

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 142.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Absci

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.