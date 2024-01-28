accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,030.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.12.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
