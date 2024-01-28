accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,030.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.12.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

