Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 3,403 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BRP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 390,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.12. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

