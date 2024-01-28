Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 44,282 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 255.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

