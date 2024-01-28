Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

