Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $340.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.32. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $246.51 and a 1 year high of $372.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.