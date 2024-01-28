Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,162.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 890.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $67.56 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.