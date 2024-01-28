Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 126 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 756,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 756,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

