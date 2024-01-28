Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,042 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 194,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,733 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 296,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $59.16 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

