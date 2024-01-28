Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 184 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $234.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

