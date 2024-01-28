Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $58.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

