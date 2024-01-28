Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

