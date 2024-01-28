Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

