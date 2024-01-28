Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.8 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.95.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
