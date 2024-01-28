AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

