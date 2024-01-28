Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Aehr Test Systems worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $159,860. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

