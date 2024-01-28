AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Critical Survey

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94% FOXO Technologies -9,032.01% -1,962.97% -232.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,206.70 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.57 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 4.92 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

