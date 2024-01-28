Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.52. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air China will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

