Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.