Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.39.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
