Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.

ALD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALLDF opened at $6.23 on Friday. ALD has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

