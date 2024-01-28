Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

