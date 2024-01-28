Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 1 21 0 2.95

Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $69.96, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 9.94 -$163.50 million ($0.65) -104.68

This table compares Alimco Financial and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology -10.11% 5.20% 3.64%

Volatility and Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

