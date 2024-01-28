Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

