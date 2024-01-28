Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1,598.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $92.04 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

