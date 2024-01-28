Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Playtika by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Down 0.7 %

Playtika stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

