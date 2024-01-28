Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

