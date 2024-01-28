Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.