Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.