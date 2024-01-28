Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of IBEX worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 34.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 50.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 224,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

IBEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

