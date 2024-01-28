Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $198.99 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $213.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

