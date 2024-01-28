Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $71,600,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

