Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after buying an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR opened at $13.63 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

