Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 354 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

