Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,081 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of IRadimed worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,621. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

