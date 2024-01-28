Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,225 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of The RMR Group worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

