Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.