Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742,656 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,228,000 after purchasing an additional 733,236 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.73 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.