Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

