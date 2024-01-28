Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

