Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.11

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2328375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altai Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir licenses covering an area of approximately 68,483 hectares located in St.

