Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

AMZN stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

