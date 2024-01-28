Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 318,902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

