Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,276,749 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $160.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

