Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

