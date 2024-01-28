Analysts Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $59.83

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

BKH stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

