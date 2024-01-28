Apexium Financial LP Has $34.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 171,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 30,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 51,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

