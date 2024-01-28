Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 743,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 171,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,351,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

